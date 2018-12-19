Seth Greenberg joins SportsCenter to break down North Carolina head coach Roy Williams' 8-year extension with the program. (0:51)

North Carolina's Roy Williams isn't retiring anytime soon, it seems.

Williams has signed an eight-year extension, the school announced on Wednesday.

The contract will keep Williams on the sideline through the 2027-28 season. If Williams, who also signed a new personal services contract with Nike, stays for the duration of his new deal, he'll be 77 in its final year.

Williams has led the Tar Heels to three national titles (2005, 2009, 2017) and five Final Fours. He's won the ACC title eight times.

"I'm grateful and humbled in the University's continued faith in my leadership of the basketball program," Williams said in a statement through the school.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

"When I coached at Kansas my contracts with Nike and our media partner were private, and UNC respected and honored that for 15 years. However, times have changed and understanding the environment that college basketball faces now, Chancellor Folt, Bubba (Cunningham) and I agreed the correct and proper thing would be to disclose those terms."

Williams makes $2.1 million per year right now. With the extension, his annual salary will increase each season until he's set to make nearly $3 million in the final year.

With bonuses and money from Nike ($340,000 in final year of the deal), Williams could make more than $4 million in 2027-28.

Per the announcement, the school has also signed a 10-year extension with Nike, its exclusive apparel provider.