Boston College freshman Chris Herren Jr. was awarded a scholarship on Thursday.

Herren -- whose father played in the NBA and later became a motivational speaker, focusing on substance abuse and addiction -- committed to the Eagles last summer as a walk-on. He originally was a recruit in the 2019 class, but reclassified in order to play this season.

"I was happy to award Chris a scholarship because he has proven to be a high-caliber young man who fits the culture of our program to a tee," coach Jim Christian said in a statement to ESPN. "It has as much to do with the way he carries himself off the court as the way he has played on the court. I am so proud of him."

Herren is averaging 5.0 points as a freshman, shooting 45.8 percent from 3-point range. He has played in all 10 games thus far.

Herren's father and uncle both played at Boston College.

Chris Herren Sr. was a McDonald's All-American out of high school, but he broke his wrist and failed multiple drug tests during his freshman season with the Eagles in 1994-95. He transferred to Fresno State was selected in the 1999 NBA draft. Legal issues derailed his professional career, both domestically and overseas.

Herren Sr. has started multiple programs to increase awareness about substance abuse and addiction, and he says he has been clean since 2008. An ESPN 30 for 30 on his life, "Unguarded," premiered in 2011.