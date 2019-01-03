The NCAA has denied Miami junior Dewan Hernandez's appeal for eligibility, according to the player's attorney.

"Words cannot express my level of frustration and disgust in today's decision by the NCAA in Dewan Hernandez's eligibility matter," Jason Setchen wrote on Twitter. "The arbitrary manner in which they dispense punishment in certain cases is abhorrent and completely unfair."

Editor's Picks Charges in college corruption probe to go forward Federal charges against former Auburn basketball assistant Chuck Person and former NBA referee Rashan Michel will remain active after a judge declined to dismiss them.

Dawkins' emails detail payment plans to several players The NCAA has received federal approval to move forward with an investigation into alleged rules violations that came to light during last month's trial involving college basketball corruption, ESPN has learned. 1 Related

A source told ESPN that the NCAA found that Hernandez, who formerly went by the name Dewan Huell, had entered into an agreement with Christian Dawkins despite having no written contract. Dawkins, who worked as a runner for NBA agent Andy Miller but was looking to start his own agency, was one of three defendants found guilty of fraud in October's federal trial into college basketball corruption.

ESPN reported in early November that Hernandez was one of 19 players listed by Dawkins in an emailed business plan. The plan shows Dawkins planned to pay Hernandez $500 per month from September 2017 through January 2018, then $1,000 per month until April 2018.

If Hernandez had left Miami after last season, he wouldn't have had to pay the money back, according to the email. The payments would be converted into a loan if Hernandez returned to Miami for his junior season.

There was no evidence in the email that payments were made or if Hernandez had knowledge of the plan, and a source said Hernandez did not agree to any sort of payment structure.

Miami has held Hernandez out of competition since the start of the season, with head coach Jim Larranaga saying the program was waiting for the school and NCAA to review Hernandez's eligibility.

Hernandez, a former five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American, averaged 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds last season.