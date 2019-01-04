The Miami Hurricanes haven't yet decided whether they'll declare Dewan Hernandez ineligible and seek his reinstatement after an NCAA membership committee upheld the governing body's ruling regarding potential rules violations involving the junior forward.

NCAA spokeswoman Stacey Osburn told ESPN on Friday that Miami officials submitted the facts of Hernandez's case to the NCAA to determine what rules violations occurred and what the potential penalties would be.

"The NCAA staff issued a decision on what violations occurred," Osburn told ESPN in an email. "The university did not agree with this decision and appealed it to the membership committee. The membership committee agreed with the staff findings."

Osburn said Miami officials can appeal the membership committee's decision or declare Hernandez ineligible and seek reinstatement.

A source told ESPN on Thursday that the NCAA found Hernandez, who formerly went by the name Dewan Huell, had entered into an agreement with Christian Dawkins despite having no written contract. Dawkins, who worked as a runner for NBA agent Andy Miller but was looking to start his own agency, was one of three defendants found guilty of fraud in October's federal trial into college basketball corruption.

"Words cannot express my level of frustration and disgust in [Thursday's] decision by the NCAA in Dewan Hernandez's eligibility matter," Jason Setchen, the player's attorney, wrote on Twitter. "The arbitrary manner in which they dispense punishment in certain cases is abhorrent and completely unfair."

ESPN reported in early November that Hernandez was one of 19 players listed by Dawkins in an emailed business plan. The plan shows Dawkins planned to pay Hernandez $500 per month from September 2017 through January 2018, then $1,000 per month until April 2018.

If Hernandez had left Miami after last season, he wouldn't have had to pay the money back, according to the email. The payments would have been converted into a loan if Hernandez returned to Miami for his junior season.

There was no evidence in the email that payments were made or if Hernandez had knowledge of the plan, and a source said Hernandez did not agree to any sort of payment structure.

Hernandez, a former five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American, has been held out of competition since the start of the season by coach Jim Larranaga. He averaged 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds last season.