An MRI revealed that Kansas junior Udoka Azubuike tore a ligament in his right hand, an injury that will require season-ending surgery, coach Bill Self announced on Sunday.

Azubuike sustained the injury during practice on Friday. Self said in a statement that it's the same ligament that Azubuike tore in his left hand as a freshman.

Self said that doctors expect a complete recovery and that Azubuike will be able to resume basketball activities sometime this summer.

Azubuike is averaging 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds this season.

The impactful veteran for the No. 5 Jayhawks missed four games in December with an ankle injury.

The Jayhawks have averaged 115 points per 100 possessions with Azubuike on the floor this season and 102 points per 100 possessions with him on the bench, per hooplens.com.

ESPN's Myron Medcalf contributed to this report.