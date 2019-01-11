COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Travel issues because of a winter storm have led to postponement of Missouri's men's basketball game at South Carolina.

The teams were scheduled to meet Saturday at South Carolina's Colonial Life Arena.

Missouri's flight was among those canceled at Columbia (Mo.) Regional Airport after an inbound flight went off the runway and became stuck.

The National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning for parts of Missouri calling for heavy snow with accumulations of up 13 inches.

South Carolina announced Friday that both teams are in contact with the Southeastern Conference about possible makeup dates for the game.

The Tigers (9-4, 0-1) were seeking their first SEC win after losing to No. 3 Tennessee on Tuesday. The Gamecocks (7-7, 2-0) had opened league play with victories over Florida and No. 14 Mississippi State.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.