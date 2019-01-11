COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina and Missouri have tentatively rescheduled Saturday's postponed basketball game to Sunday, as long as the Tigers can safely travel for their road game due to winter weather.

The contest was delayed Friday because Missouri had travel issues due to a winter storm in their area.

The schools worked with the Southeastern Conference office to reschedule the game.

The Tigers (9-4, 0-1) were seeking their first SEC win. The Gamecocks (7-7, 2-0) had opened league play with victories over Florida and No. 14 Mississippi State.

The National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning for parts of Missouri, calling for heavy snow with accumulations of up 13 inches.