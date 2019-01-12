Zion Williamson tries to drive to the basket, but Trent Forrest pokes him in the eye and causes him to exit the game. (0:25)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Duke forward Zion Williamson left the Blue Devils' game against Florida State late in the first half Saturday after an apparent poke to the eye.

Williamson was driving inside when multiple Florida State players met him. He started fumbling the ball, Trent Forrest hit him in the face, and Williamson landed hard on the court.

He stayed down for several moments, kicking his legs in pain while covering his face, and missed the entire Florida State possession on the other end of the floor. He then came off, saw a trainer, and a few moments later went into the locker room just before the first half ended.

When the second half began, Williamson came out with his teammates and sat on the bench but did not enter the game.

When Williamson exited, he had 11 points and eight rebounds. With Williamson out of the game in the second half, Florida State made a concerted effort to go inside more. Florida State had more dunks in the second half than the first half.