Baylor will be without its No. 2 scorer for the rest of the season, as the Bears announced Saturday that forward Tristan Clark is set for surgery on his injured left knee.

"He's a tremendous player and teammate, so this is obviously disappointing news," Baylor coach Scott Drew said in a statement, "but Tristan is determined to do whatever it takes to rehabilitate and return to being one of the nation's premier big men. We can't wait to have him back out on the court next season."

Clark, a sophomore, is averaging 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He was leading the nation in field goal shooting at 73.7 percent prior to the injury.

Jared Butler, averaging 6.5 points per game, is replacing Clark in Baylor's starting lineup for Saturday's game against No. 7 Kansas.