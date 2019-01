The final steps toward Selection Sunday (March 17) will begin with conference tournament season, which commences Monday, March 4 with the start of the Atlantic Sun tourney. A look below at dates and venues for all 32 conference tournaments scheduled for 2018-19 in Division I NCAA men's basketball:

American: FedEx Forum/Memphis, Tenn, March 14-17

ACC: Spectrum Center/Charlotte, N.C., March 12-16

America East: Campus sites, March 9, 12, 16

Atlantic 10: Barclays Center/Brooklyn, N.Y., March 13-17

Atlantic Sun: Campus sites, March 4-10

Big East: Madison Square Garden/New York, N.Y., March 13-16

Big Sky: CenturyLink Arena/Boise, Idaho, March 11-16

Big South: Campus sites, March 5-10

Big Ten: United Center/Chicago, Ill., March 13-17

Big 12: Sprint Center/Kansas City, March 13-16

Big West: Honda Center/Anaheim, March 14-16

Colonial: North Charleston Coliseum/North Charleston, S.C., March 9-12

Conference USA: Ford Center at The Star/Frisco, Texas, March 13-16

Horizon League: Campus sites & Little Caesars Arena (semifinals and finals)/Detroit, March 5-12

Ivy League: Lee Amphitheater/New Haven, Conn., March 16-17

MAAC: Times Union Center/Albany, N.Y., March 7-11

MAC: Campus sites & Quicken Loans Arena (quarterfinals through finals)/Cleveland, March 11, 14-16

MEAC: Norfolk Scope Arena/Norfolk, Va., March 11-16

Missouri Valley: Enterprise Center/St. Louis, March 7-10

Mountain West: Thomas & Mack Center/Las Vegas, March 13-16

Northeast: Campus sites/March 6, 9, 12

Ohio Valley: Ford Center/Evansville, Ind., March 6-9

Pac-12: T-Mobile Arena/Las Vegas, March 13-16

Patriot: Campus sites, March 5, 7, 10, 13

SEC: Bridgestone Arena/Nashville, Tenn., March 13-17

Southern: U.S. Cellular Center/Asheville, N.C, March 8-11

Southland: Leonard E. Merrell Center/Katy, Texas, March 13-17

Summit: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center/Sioux Falls, S.D., March 9-12

Sun Belt: Lakefront Arena/New Orleans, March 12-17

SWAC: Campus sites/Bill Harris Arena (semifinals and finals)/Birmingham, Ala., March 12, 15-16

WAC: Orleans Arena/Las Vegas, March 13-16

West Coast: Orleans Arena/Las Vegas, March 7-12