Duke point guard Tre Jones is out indefinitely with a right shoulder injury suffered in the top-ranked Blue Devils' 95-91 overtime loss to Syracuse on Monday night.

Team spokesman Mike DeGeorge said Jones suffered an AC joint separation during a collision with Syracuse's Frank Howard that left the Duke guard lying on the court.

In that type of injury, the collar bone is separated from the shoulder blade.

Jones did not return after he collided with Howard while chasing a loose ball with 14:23 left in the first half. Howard picked up his third foul on the play -- Jones' fourth steal of the game.

Jones, the younger brother of former Duke and current Minnesota Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones, has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 5.93 that is nearly twice that of any other player in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

He was replaced by sophomore Jordan Goldwire, with freshman forward RJ Barrett also helping out on defense against the Orange's point guards.

The Blue Devils were already down one starter when Cameron Reddish was held out with flu-like symptoms. They did have freshman sensation Zion Williamson, who was in the starting lineup two days after he was poked in the eye in the first half of a victory at Florida State.

Williamson was the last Duke player out for pregame warm-ups before Monday night's game against Syracuse. He loosened up with no apparent issues roughly an hour before tipoff and was announced as a starter about 30 minutes later.

The star freshman was poked in the left eye by the Seminoles' Trent Forrest in the second half of the Blue Devils' 80-78 victory at Florida State and immediately fell to the court in obvious pain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.