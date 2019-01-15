Duke fell, 95-91, to Syracuse in overtime Monday at Cameron Indoor Stadium -- the first time the Blue Devils have ever lost to an opponent other than North Carolina at home as the No. 1 team in the country.

Duke had previously been 104-0 when ranked as the nation's top team in the AP poll in home games against teams not named UNC. The Tar Heels have upended No. 1 Duke teams three times at Cameron.

The Blue Devils are just the fifth AP No. 1 team to lose at home to an unranked team in the last 10 seasons.

Jim Boeheim is now 3-2 in road games against No. 1 teams. Mark Dolejs/USA TODAY Sports

Despite attempting a school-record 43 3-pointers, Duke struggled from distance, making just nine for 20.9 percent.

Jack White (0-for-10) became the third Division I player this season to shoot at least 10 3s and not make a single one. White is also the first player to go 0-10 or worse from the field, finish without a point, and foul out, since West Virginia's Kevin Pittsnogle in 2006 against Pittsburgh.

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim improves to 3-2 in road games against AP No. 1 teams. That ties Gary Williams (3-11) for the most road victories vs AP No. 1 teams. The only other coach who has played at least 2 road games against AP No. 1 teams and has a winning record is Rollie Massimino (2-1).