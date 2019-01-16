Oklahoma State basketball players Michael Weathers, Maurice Calloo and Kentrevious Jones are no longer with the team due to a violation of team rules, coach Mike Boynton said in a statement.

"We have a standard of behavior that we expect from everyone in our program and we're going to move forward with the people who want to abide by those standards," Boynton said. "I wish the others well as they move on."

Weathers, a sophomore guard, was averaging 9.2 points per game. Calloo, a freshman forward, was averaging 2.5 points per game, while Kones, another freshman forward, put up 1.3 points per game in eight contests.