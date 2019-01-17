Duke guard Tre Jones could return sooner than expected from a separated right shoulder, coach Mike Krzyzewski told The Athletic on Thursday.

Jones was injured Monday night in an overtime loss to Syracuse after crashing into Frank Howard while both went after a loose ball. Jones was in obvious pain, and Duke announced afterward he would be out indefinitely.

Though Jones is unlikely to play against No. 4 Virginia on Saturday, the freshman has not been ruled out just yet because his shoulder has responded well to treatment. Top-ranked Duke (14-2, 3-1 ACC) considers him day-to-day.

"I don't know if it's for this game or the next game, but it's not going to be long term, where it's a month or something,'' Krzyzewski told The Athletic. "He's going to be back.''

Jones has been invaluable as a floor leader for the Blue Devils, averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 assists and just 1 turnover in 29.3 minutes per game.

Duke does expect Cam Reddish to play against visiting Virginia (16-0, 4-0), Krzyzewski told The Athletic. The freshman forward missed the Syracuse game with an illness.