CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina coach Roy Williams says sophomore big man Sterling Manley will miss his sixth straight game at Miami on Saturday due to lingering knee soreness.

Manley hasn't played since a Dec. 29 win against Davidson due to his left knee. Williams said Friday that the 6-foot-11 reserve hasn't been able to practice and that the team is "waiting to get to a point where he feels better."

A timeline for Manley's return is unclear. He is averaging 4.4 points and 4.3 rebounds for the No. 13 Tar Heels.