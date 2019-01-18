Former Arizona State and Penn State guard Jermaine Marshall has died, his team in France said Friday. He was 28.

Marshall played three seasons at Penn State from 2010 to 2013 before transferring to Arizona State for his final year of eligibility.

His clutch performances led the Sun Devils to an NCAA tournament berth in 2014, averaging 15.1 points per game. One of his finest performances that season came against ASU rivals Arizona, who was ranked No. 2 when Marshall scored eight of his 29 points in the second overtime to lead his team to a 69-66 win.

He gave us so many big buckets en route to the 2014 NCAA Tournament. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Jermaine Marshall. pic.twitter.com/1kXeLwDyTZ — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) January 18, 2019

"He was only a Sun Devil for 1 season but man was incredible on and off the floor," Arizona State announcer Kyle Dodd wrote on Twitter. "The best part about my job is getting to meet great student athletes and watch them perform for the school we all love. @SunDevilHoops lost a great too soon today!!! Rest In Peace Maino!!!"

Marshall started his professional career in Italy and also spent time playing for teams in Greece, Netherlands and Finland before joining Nantes in the French second division this past July.

Nantes requested for its game scheduled for Saturday to be postponed.

Marshall graduated from Penn State with a degree in human development and family studies, the school said.