          Princeton's Devin Cannady arrested after confrontation with police

          10:23 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PRINCETON, N.J. -- Princeton has suspended Devin Cannady from the basketball team after he allegedly threw a punch at a campus police officer and was arrested following a confrontation at a convenience store.

          Daniel Day, assistant vice president of communications, said the 22-year-old Cannady, Princeton's leading scorer who ranks fifth on the university's all-time scoring list, was suspended Friday.

          The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said Cannady was arrested after a confrontation with customers and police at a campus Wawa convenience store. He faces charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

          Campus police were called to the store at 3:30 a.m. Friday. Officials said Cannady pushed customers and threatened others during the incident. He later began cursing at university officers and swung a punch at one of the campus patrolmen, who ducked out of the way, authorities said. Cannady's punch glanced off the patrolmen's hand.

