Five of the top six prospects in the ESPN 100 will feature on the East team for the 42nd annual McDonald's All American Game, while the West team is led by No. 1 overall prospect James Wiseman, who signed with coach Penny Hardaway and Memphis.

The rosters were unveiled Thursday on ESPN's The Jump.

Five programs have multiple commits or signees selected to play, with Duke, Florida, Villanova, Arizona and Kentucky each getting two. Arizona, which has the top-ranked recruiting class in 2019, has Josh Green (No. 7) and Nico Mannion (No. 8) leading the way.

Thirteen programs are represented on the rosters, with six uncommitted players selected to play. Cole Anthony (No. 2) is the top unsigned player remaining in the 2019 class, followed by Anthony Edwards (No. 5), Jaden McDaniels (No. 6), Matthew Hurt (No. 10), Precious Achiuwa (No. 16) and Trendon Watford (No. 22).

The highest-ranked player not selected to this year's game was LaMelo Ball (No. 13); he was not among the 800-plus players nominated for selection. Among nominees, USC signee Onyeka Okongwu (No. 17), Memphis signee D.J. Jeffries (No. 23) and Oregon signee C.J. Walker (No. 24) were the highest-ranked players omitted. Overall, 20 of the top 22 players in ESPN's rankings were selected for the game.

This year's game will return to Atlanta for the second consecutive year, after seven years in Chicago. It will take place at State Farm Arena on March 27.

East roster

Precious Achiuwa (No. 16, uncommitted)

Cole Anthony (No. 2, uncommitted)

Armando Bacot (No. 18, North Carolina)

Vernon Carey (No. 3, Duke)

Anthony Edwards (No. 5, uncommitted)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (No. 25, Indiana)

Josiah James (No. 21, Tennessee)

Scottie Lewis (No. 12, Florida)

Jaden McDaniels (No. 6, uncommitted)

Wendell Moore (No. 19, Duke)

Isaiah Stewart (No. 4, Washington)

Trendon Watford (No. 22, uncommitted)

West roster

Bryan Antoine (No. 14, Villanova)

Josh Green (No. 7, Arizona)

Matthew Hurt (No. 10, uncommitted)

Tre Mann (No. 32, Florida)

Nico Mannion (No. 8, Arizona)

Tyrese Maxey (No. 11, Kentucky)

Isaiah Mobley (No. 15, USC)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (No. 20, Villanova)

Oscar Tshiebwe (No. 37, West Virginia)

Kahlil Whitney (No. 9, Kentucky)

Samuell Williamson (No. 33, Louisville)

James Wiseman (No. 1, Memphis)