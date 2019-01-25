Duke freshman guard Tre Jones, who has been out with a right shoulder injury since Jan. 14, is probable to return against Georgia Tech on Saturday, coach Mike Krzyzewski said Friday.

"Tre is probable for this game," Krzyzewski told Duke broadcaster David Shumate. "He has really progressed well, and hopefully he will be ready to go on Saturday."

Jones has missed two games since suffering an AC joint separation early in the Blue Devils' overtime loss to Syracuse. No. 2 Duke (16-2, 5-1) won both those games and is in a five-way tie atop the ACC standings.

Jones, the younger brother of former Duke and current Minnesota Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones, is averaging 8.1 points and 5.7 assists per game for the Blue Devils. His assist-to-turnover ratio of 5.69 is ranked third nationally.