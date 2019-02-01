Kansas Jayhawks forward Silvio De Sousa has been ruled ineligible for the rest of this season and all of next season , the NCAA ruled Friday.

De Sousa, a 6-foot-9 sophomore from Angola, has been held out of competition since October, when former Adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola testified in federal court that he paid $2,500 to De Sousa's guardian, Fenny Falmagne.

"When a prospective student-athlete allows a third party to involve himself in the recruitment process, the prospective student-athlete is then responsible for the actions of that person, regardless of whether the prospective student-athlete had knowledge or if benefits were received," the NCAA said in its ruling Friday. "Membership guidelines state the starting point for these violations is permanent ineligibility, but the NCAA staff recognized mitigation based on the specific circumstances of this case when making its decision."

The NCAA said De Sousa, who has not played this season, can appeal the decision to the Division I Student-Athlete Reinstatement Committee.

"In my 30-plus years of coaching college basketball, I have never witnessed such a mean-spirited and vindictive punishment against a young man who did nothing wrong," Kansas coach Bill Self said in a statement. "To take away his opportunity to play college basketball is shameful and a failure of the NCAA.

"Silvio is a tremendous young man who absolutely deserves to be on the court with his teammates in a Jayhawk uniform. This process took way too long to address these issues. We will support Silvio as he considers his options."

De Sousa graduated early from IMG Academy in December 2017 and enrolled at Kansas for the spring semester last season. He made his debut Jan. 13, 2018, and appeared in 20 games for the Jayhawks.

"We are shocked and incensed by today's decision, and we will immediately appeal as this was clearly an unfair and punitive ruling for a young man who had no knowledge of any NCAA violation, nor did Silvio personally benefit from the violation," Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said in a statement. "While we will continue to work with the NCAA on the broader matter, we have an obligation and a desire to advocate for our student-athletes, and will continue to do that for an outstanding young man."

Earlier this month, De Sousa's attorney, Scott Tompsett of Tompsett Collegiate Sports Law, demanded the NCAA reinstate his client, saying De Sousa has cooperated fully with the investigation and shouldn't be held responsible for the "illicit" actions of adults.

"Silvio came to the United States from Angola at the age of 15, and he did everything he was supposed to do and was asked to do to become an eligible student-athlete at the University of Kansas," Tompsett said. "Silvio followed the rules. He did nothing wrong."

ESPN's Jeff Borzello contributed to this report.