Officials ejected West Virginia forward Logan Routt from the Mountaineers' game at Texas Tech on Monday night after ruling he tripped an opponent while sitting on the bench.

Red Raiders guard Matt Mooney attempted to block a 3-point attempt near the corner, and his momentum carried him directly in front of Routt on the West Virginia bench.

Routt moved his legs together and in the process trapped Mooney's leg between them, which caused the Texas Tech senior to trip and fall to the court.

After consulting video of the play, officials issued Routt with a Flagrant 2 foul, which carries an automatic ejection.

The play came about three minutes into the second half, with Texas Tech leading 44-22. The Mountaineers would go on to lose in a rout, 81-50.