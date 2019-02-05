        <
        >

          WVU's Logan Routt tossed after tripping opponent from bench

          11:39 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Officials ejected West Virginia forward Logan Routt from the Mountaineers' game at Texas Tech on Monday night after ruling he tripped an opponent while sitting on the bench.

          Red Raiders guard Matt Mooney attempted to block a 3-point attempt near the corner, and his momentum carried him directly in front of Routt on the West Virginia bench.

          Routt moved his legs together and in the process trapped Mooney's leg between them, which caused the Texas Tech senior to trip and fall to the court.

          After consulting video of the play, officials issued Routt with a Flagrant 2 foul, which carries an automatic ejection.

          The play came about three minutes into the second half, with Texas Tech leading 44-22. The Mountaineers would go on to lose in a rout, 81-50.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices