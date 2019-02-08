Duke player power rankings: Zion head and shoulders above

As they prepare for their most difficult test of the year, a road game at Virginia on Saturday, we've produced another round of Duke Blue Devils power rankings.

Here's last week's leaderboard:

1. Zion Williamson (84 points)

2. RJ Barrett (70 points)

3. Tre Jones (67 points)

4. Cam Reddish (56 points)

5. Marques Bolden (45 points)

6. Jack White (44 points)

7. Javin DeLaurier (16 points)

1. Zion Williamson (38 ranking points)

Raw stats (+10): Averaged 22.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 4.5 SPG in wins over St. John's and Boston College.

Advanced stats (+10): His five blocks and nine steals this week back Synergy Sports' "excellent" rating for his isolation defense.

Best assist (+10): To whoever is feeding him at Duke. What is he eating? He looked like a protein powder commercial against normal players on Boston College's roster.

The casual, two-step, broad-jump dunk bonus (+11): When he got the steal on Shamorie Ponds in the first half of the St. John's game, took a few steps and just sailed to the rim, it looked like a trailer for another Marvel film. That why's all of these kids will be wearing the Air Zions next year.

Unintentionally endangering an opponent's future deduction (3): Check the tape. Early in the Boston College win, Ky Bowman (6-foot-1, 188 pounds) tried to put a body on Williamson on the block. It was a commendable, albeit, dangerous effort. Bowman caught a shoulder to the chest and moved back about four feet before Williamson grabbed a rebound and scored on a putback. Bowman had that "What are the chances I'm bleeding on the inside?" look after that play. Go play with the big kids, Zion!