Veteran ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's Sports Emmys on May 20, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday.

"To have my name listed among the giants in sports broadcasting and to receive this prestigious award leaves me speechless, and you probably know that doesn't happen to me often," Vitale said in a statement. "I'm in absolute awe, going from a jock in the locker room to 40 years and counting at ESPN to now being in the same group as many people I've idolized as a fan is incredible. I'll simply say I'm so blessed and lucky and owe it all to my family and my second family at ESPN."

In a follow-up tweet, Vitale, 79, said the announcement "brought me to tears."

Wow this has brought me to tears .To have my name on a list of the Who's Who of sports broadcasting has given me goosebumps . Been blessed by the tv ppl @espn helping me so much in my 40 yrs/announcers/producers/directors/ppl behind the scenes/this honor belongs to ALL of you! https://t.co/LvXRXZnDTr — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 12, 2019

A 40-year broadcast veteran and former coach, Vitale was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

"Dick Vitale is one of the most unique, effusive and recognizable voices in sports broadcasting today," said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. "His knowledge, enthusiasm and love of the game is captured in every comment, call and catchphrase he creates. He is a master behind the microphone and a great humanitarian. The National Academy could not be more proud to honor him with our distinguished, Lifetime Achievement Awards for Sports!"

He is only the second analyst to be recognized with the Sports Emmys' Lifetime Achievement Award, after John Madden.