Duke player power rankings: What's next for the comeback kids?

Oh. My. Goodness.

Did you see it? The comeback at Louisville?

Here are your latest Duke power rankings: the 23-point comeback edition ahead of the Blue Devils' matchup Saturday against NC State.

Last week's leaderboard:

1. Zion Williamson (122 points)

2. Tre Jones (100)

3. RJ Barrett (97)

4. Cam Reddish (83)

5. Marques Bolden (60)

6. Jack White (52)

7. Javin DeLaurier (28)

8. Alex O'Connell (7)

1. Zion Williamson (35 points)

Raw stats (9 points): Averaged 22.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 3.0 steals per game in the past two matchups.

Advanced stats (8): Against Virginia and Louisville, Duke made nearly 44 percent of its 3-pointers when Williamson was on the floor.

The "Oh no, it's happening" moment bonus (5 points): With the Blue Devils down 62-43 with 6 minutes, 23 seconds to play Tuesday against Louisville, he drove through two defenders, drew the foul and made the free throw, as everybody in the KFC Yum! Center started to look around the room as if that one cousin had just shown up for Thanksgiving.

An "Only Zion" moment (3): "We don't know if he can handle the NBA." Did you see him grab a rebound, race down the floor and score in traffic with ease against Louisville during The Comeback? When he came off the bench after sitting for a stretch due to foul trouble, it was as if Duke had tagged in the Ultimate Warrior in a 1990s Survivor Series match.

The "LeBron was there?" deduction (minus-5): After the victory at Virginia on Saturday, Williamson claimed he didn't see LeBron James and his entourage sitting courtside. He was obviously joking. But if you're gonna do that, you gotta follow it with, "I didn't see LeBron ... but I'm sure he saw me." Just some free comedic advice from a dude with a pocketful of dad jokes.