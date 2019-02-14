NC State senior guard Eric Lockett was arrested Thursday morning and charged with assault on a female, according to arrest records.

Lockett was charged Tuesday by the Raleigh Police Department and arrested on Thursday at 5 a.m.

Lockett, a former Florida International graduate transfer who joined NC State this season, missed Wednesday's win over Syracuse while "tending to a personal matter." Head coach Kevin Keatts had no details or updates following the game.

The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds this season.