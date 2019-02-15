CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- It's unclear whether eighth-ranked North Carolina will have freshman Nassir Little at Wake Forest on Saturday due to an ankle injury.

Little, UNC's top bench scorer at 9.8 points per game, left Monday's loss to fourth-ranked Virginia after rolling his right ankle with 12 minutes, 6 seconds left before halftime.

Coach Roy Williams said Friday that Little did half-court work Thursday for about 30 minutes. Team spokesman Steve Kirschner said Little did more at Friday's practice but that his status would depend on how his ankle responds Saturday.

UNC (19-5, 9-2 ACC) again won't have sophomore big man Sterling Manley (knee soreness) and freshman reserve Leaky Black (sprained ankle). Williams says he expects No. 2 scorer Cameron Johnson to play against the Demon Deacons (9-14, 2-9) after rolling his left ankle against Virginia and missing some crucial late-game minutes.