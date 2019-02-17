        <
          Kansas State forward Dean Wade 'tweaks' foot, limps off court

          7:22 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Kansas State forward Dean Wade "tweaked" his right foot during the No. 18 Wildcats' 78-64 loss to No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday, coach Bruce Weber said.

          Wade, the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, limped off the floor with 9:18 to go and spent the remainder of the game sitting on the end of the bench. He missed several weeks earlier this season with a right foot injury.

          "He had some soreness in his foot all week. He didn't practice. He was in a boot," Weber said. "It's not the same injury as before. He tweaked it. ... We'll just have to see."

          Wade, a senior, is averaging 13.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season.

