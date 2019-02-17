        <
          Nick Weatherspoon suspended by Mississippi State for rules violation

          7:46 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Mississippi State guard Nick Weatherspoon has been suspended indefinitely, the school announced Saturday.

          The Bulldogs cited a "violation of team rules" for Weatherspoon's discipline.

          A starting guard for the team, Weatherspoon played 26 minutes in the Bulldogs' win over Alabama on Tuesday night, chipping in 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals.

          Weatherspoon's older brother, Quinndary, also starts for the Bulldogs.

          Mississippi State (17-7, 5-6 SEC) plays at Arkansas at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight on the SEC Network.

