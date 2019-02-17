DURHAM, N.C. -- RJ Barrett heard the crowd.

With just under one minute left in Duke's 94-78 win over NC State on Saturday, Barrett was sitting on nine assists -- one away from a triple-double. And the Cameron Crazies in Duke's student section were letting the freshman star know.

"When I got down there, the Crazies were telling me, 'You need one more!' I was like, 'I gotta, I need it, I need it, I gotta get it!'" Barrett said after the game.

He threw a pass up to Zion Williamson, who finished inside while getting fouled.

Duke's first triple-double since Shelden Williams in 2006 -- and just the fourth triple-double in program history -- was complete.

"Zion thankfully was able to catch the ball and finish," Barrett said. "I didn't know if they were going to give me that one or not, but I'm really happy."

Barrett finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists -- with zero turnovers. Williamson went for 32 points and six rebounds despite sitting for several minutes in the second half due to foul trouble.

"I'm really thankful," said Barrett, who missed practice time during the week with an illness. "It really does help when you're playing with great teammates who can make shots, finish down low. They just open up the court for me to make decisions."

After a first half in which Duke scored off drives and from the free throw line, Barrett's playmaking played a major role in the second half. Seven of his 10 assists came after halftime, on multiple occasions simply throwing the ball inside to Williamson for finishes at the rim.

"Most of them were to Zion," coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "We were just able to work that set."

Added Williamson: "RJ just knew that I was very athletic, so he just kind of put in a spot where only he knew I would go get it."

Barrett's triple-double is just the second since Krzyzewski took over at Duke in 1980. Prior to Krzyzewski's arrival in Durham, Gene Banks (1978) and Art Heyman (1963) were the only other players with triple-doubles in program history.

RJ Barrett's pass to Zion Williamson with under minute left gave Barrett the fourth triple-double in Duke history. AP Photo/Chris Seward

It was the first time this season that Barrett has notched double-digit assists, and the first time all season he finished with zero turnovers.

"He's very advanced and he's very young and he's going to be here a very short time," Krzyzewski said. "He's very advanced because he's always played up. ... Playing up for the Canadian team, that's helped. Remember, he came in early. He could've still been in high school. He's a sensational kid and player."

With NBA All-Star Weekend just a few hours away in Charlotte, the Cameron Indoor Stadium crowd was filled with former players, as well as boxing star Floyd Mayweather. Former Duke players Grayson Allen, Quinn Cook, Tyus Jones, Amile Jefferson, Gary Trent Jr. and Lance Thomas were all in attendance. Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr also was here.

"I think that's just the Duke effect," Williamson said. "You gotta understand, Coach K is the greatest coach of all time. A lot of people want to just come experience Cameron. We appreciate Floyd and especially the former players that came back, because they're a part of The Brotherhood. It's just a lot of love. We just appreciate them coming back."