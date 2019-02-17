What if college basketball had East vs. West all-star teams?

Why should the NBA have all the All-Star fun?
This week, we're hypothesizing what a current collegiate all-star team would look like, if created in the NBA's classic (and former) East vs. West style.
To make the geography work for our hypothetical 2018-19 college all-star game, we split the Big 12, Big Ten, Big East and American Athletic Conference down the middle -- Wisconsin and Illinois are part of the West, for instance -- with the goal of creating equally stacked rosters.
Introducing our college all-stars:
Note: What's Real, What's Fake will return next Monday.
West starters
C -- Ethan Happ, Wisconsin Badgers
The top big man for the West squad is averaging 18.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. But he has also become a fluid passer who is leading his team with 4.8 assists per game.
F -- Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga Bulldogs
Don't know the name? Well, you will soon. The 6-foot-8 San Jose State transfer is averaging 16.7 PPG, 8.2 RPG and 3.0 BPG for a Gonzaga squad that's rear-naked-choked the entire West Coast Conference.
F -- Jordan Caroline, Nevada Wolf Pack
In Mountain West play, he's been unstoppable for Nevada. He has connected on 44 percent of his 3-pointers, 53 percent of his shots inside the arc and 70 percent of his free throws.
G -- Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Texas Tech star will be a first-round pick this summer. The Red Raiders hold opponents to just 84 points per 100 possessions when he's on the floor.
G -- Markus Howard, Marquette Golden Eagles
My goodness, this backcourt ain't fair. Yeah, the West has Howard, the Marquette star who has scored 45 points or more three times this season.
West reserves
Dedric Lawson, Kansas Jayhawks
Your all-star team is probably in good shape if Lawson (19.2 PPG, 10.3 RPG) is coming off your bench.
Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga Bulldogs
The West has this potential first-team All-American (20.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG) coming off its bench, too.
Corey Davis Jr., Houston Cougars
Houston's star, who has made 40 percent of his 3-point attempts in AAC play (and has 71 triples overall), is the perfect reserve for this squad.
Caleb Martin, Nevada Wolf Pack
At 19.0 PPG for Nevada, he's a great spark off the bench.
Marial Shayok, Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State's stabilizer (19.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG) is a 38 percent shooter from the 3-point line.
Head coach: Mark Few, Gonzaga Bulldogs
He's doing some of his best work at Gonzaga, which boasts the No. 1 offense, per KenPom. This all-star team would put up NBA Jam numbers with Few as its coach.
East starters
C -- PJ Washington, Kentucky Wildcats
He's the poster child for entering your name in the NBA draft and then making the smart decision to come back to school if it's a good move for your career. The 6-8 Washington had 23 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in Saturday's win over then-No. 1 Tennessee.
F -- Grant Williams, Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee's star is the reigning SEC Player of the Year. And with his numbers this year (19.3, 7.4 RPG), he could win the award again.
F -- Zion Williamson, Duke Blue Devils
How will the West handle this frontcourt? Williamson, the projected No. 1 pick, playing the 3 on this team? Good luck.
G -- Carsen Edwards, Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue is a Big Ten title contender because of Edwards, who has dropped 20 points or more in 19 games this year.
G -- Ja Morant, Murray State Racers
His high-flying plays with Williamson would break the internet. His numbers (24.3 PPG, 10.2 APG) could break records this season.
East reserves
RJ Barrett, Duke Blue Devils
Barrett is a projected top-three pick in this summer's NBA draft. You know who he is.
De'Andre Hunter, Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia's best NBA prospect is averaging 15.0 PPG and connecting on 46 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Cassius Winston, Michigan State Spartans
The Michigan State guard carries a heavy load for a Spartans team that averages 114 points per 100 possessions when he's on the floor.
Jordan Nwora, Louisville Cardinals
Louisville's 6-8 forward is averaging 17.5 PPG and connecting on 38 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati Bearcats
The Cincinnati star is averaging 19.0 PPG and is one of America's most underrated players.
Head coach: Mike Krzyzewski, Duke Blue Devils
He's coaching the favorite to win the national title, a team with three potential top-five picks in this summer's NBA draft. He would mold this NBA prospect-stacked squad into a juggernaut as well.