        <
        >

          Quinnipiac's Cameron Young scores 55 in triple-OT win

          6:18 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Quinnipiac guard Cameron Young scored 55 points during his school's 107-100 triple-overtime victory over Siena on Sunday, the most points scored by a Division I player in more than 10 years.

          Young, a graduate student, added 10 rebounds to become the first Division I player in the last 20 seasons with 55 points and 10 rebounds in a game, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

          Young was 16-of-20 from the free-throw line and made 9 of 13 3-point attempts.

          Young's total points were the most by a Division I player since North Dakota State's Ben Woodside scored 60 against Stephen F. Austin in triple-overtime on Dec. 12, 2008.

          Also in the game, Siena's Jalen Pickett had 46 points and 13 assists to become the second Division I player in the last 20 seasons with 45 points and 10 assists in a game, according to ESPN Stats & Information. LIU's Antawn Dobie also accomplished the feat on Feb. 22, 2003 versus St. Francis of New York.

          Young and Pickett's 101 combined points are the most by opposing players in a game since at least 1996-97, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

          Young's point total wasn't the highest in school history, though, as Frank Vieira holds that mark with his 68 points versus Brooklyn Poly on Feb. 3, 1957.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices