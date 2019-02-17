Quinnipiac guard Cameron Young scored 55 points during his school's 107-100 triple-overtime victory over Siena on Sunday, the most points scored by a Division I player in more than 10 years.

Young, a graduate student, added 10 rebounds to become the first Division I player in the last 20 seasons with 55 points and 10 rebounds in a game, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Young was 16-of-20 from the free-throw line and made 9 of 13 3-point attempts.

To recap, Cameron Young's 5⃣5⃣ points are:

- A 2018-19 NCAA high

- A MAAC all-time record

- A Quinnipiac Division I program record#BobcatNation #MAACHoops pic.twitter.com/m6M1wuwAaC — Quinnipiac Men's Basketball (@QU_MBB) February 17, 2019

Young's total points were the most by a Division I player since North Dakota State's Ben Woodside scored 60 against Stephen F. Austin in triple-overtime on Dec. 12, 2008.

Also in the game, Siena's Jalen Pickett had 46 points and 13 assists to become the second Division I player in the last 20 seasons with 45 points and 10 assists in a game, according to ESPN Stats & Information. LIU's Antawn Dobie also accomplished the feat on Feb. 22, 2003 versus St. Francis of New York.

Young and Pickett's 101 combined points are the most by opposing players in a game since at least 1996-97, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Young's point total wasn't the highest in school history, though, as Frank Vieira holds that mark with his 68 points versus Brooklyn Poly on Feb. 3, 1957.