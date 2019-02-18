Jay Williams has seen Duke beat some teams before the game even tips off, as opponents are in awe while watching Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish during warm-ups. (1:06)

NEW YORK -- Duke has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll.

The Blue Devils earned 58 of 64 first-place votes in Monday's poll to earn a third stint at the top this season. Duke replaced Tennessee, which had spent four weeks at No. 1 but fell to fifth after Saturday's loss at Kentucky.

AP Top 25 Poll First-place votes in parentheses Team Rec Last 1. Duke (58) 23-2 2 2. Gonzaga (6) 25-2 3 3. Virginia 22-2 4 4. Kentucky 21-4 5 5. Tennessee 23-2 1 6. Nevada 24-1 7 7. Michigan 23-3 6 8. North Carolina 20-5 8 9. Houston 25-1 9 10. Michigan St. 21-5 11 11. Marquette 21-4 10 12. Kansas 20-6 14 13. LSU 21-4 19 14. Texas Tech 21-5 15 15. Purdue 18-7 12 16. Florida St. 20-5 17 17. Villanova 20-6 13 18. Louisville 18-8 16 19. Iowa St. 19-6 23 20. Virginia Tech 20-5 22 21. Iowa 20-5 21 22. Wisconsin 17-8 20 23. Kansas St. 19-6 18 24. Maryland 19-7 24 25. Buffalo 22-3 25

Gonzaga moved up a spot to No. 2, followed by Virginia and John Calipari's Wildcats.

Nevada, Michigan, North Carolina, Houston and Michigan State rounded out the top 10.

LSU made the week's biggest jump, climbing six spots to No. 13 after last week's win at Kentucky. Kansas State fell five spots to No. 23 for the biggest slide.

No new teams joined the Top 25 for the first time this season.