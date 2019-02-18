Former Arizona basketball coach Lute Olson was in good condition Monday after suffering a minor stroke over the weekend, the university announced Monday.

Olson, 84, was admitted to Banner-University Medical Center on Saturday.

"He is likely to make a full recovery but will likely need some rehabilitation therapy after his discharge from the hospital," David Labiner, M.D., chairman of the department of neurology, said in a statement released by the medical center.

In 24 seasons in Tucson, Olson established Arizona as a basketball powerhouse. He had a record of 589-187 and led the Wildcats to four Final Four appearances, 23 consecutive NCAA tournaments and 11 Pac-10 titles, as well as the national title in 1997.

Olson retired in 2008 following a series of medical issues.

"Coach Olson is not only an icon of our men's basketball program and all of college basketball, but he is also an embodiment of greatness to Arizona Athletics, the University of Arizona and the Tucson community," the university's athletic department said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Coach Olson, his family and loved ones during this time."

He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, and in 2018 a statue of Olson was erected outside the McKale Center on Campus.