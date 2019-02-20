Duke vs. UNC: TV info and how to watch on ESPN

With 49 ACC titles and numerous Hall of Famers between them, UNC and Duke face off Wednesday hoping to deliver another game to remember. (0:53)

Welcome to Duke-Carolina, one of college basketball's greatest rivalries -- and a game pitting the No. 1 team in the country (Duke) against the No. 8 team (North Carolina).

The first matchup of the season between these two longtime rivals features the Blue Devils welcoming the Tar Heels to Durham, North Carolina, on Wednesday, Feb. 20. At 23-2, Zion Williamson and Duke have been one of the top teams in the country throughout the season. But UNC, at 20-5 and winner of eight of its past nine games, isn't far behind.

Where can I watch No. 8 UNC at No. 1 Duke?

The Tar Heels visit the Blue Devils in this ACC rivalry game on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Duke, first in the national rankings and the ACC standings, hasn't lost a game in more than a month and is led by freshmen RJ Barrett (22.7 PPG, 7.4 RPG) and Williamson (22.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG). UNC, at third place in the ACC, is just a game back.

Watch: Download the ESPN App | WatchESPN | TV

Don't have ESPN? Learn how to get instant access today: ESPNInstantAccess.com

ESPN commentators Jay Bilas and Dan Shulman will be on the call from Cameron Indoor Stadium.

How do I stream the game?

The game will be available to stream on mobile devices using the ESPN App.