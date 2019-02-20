        <
          Indiana AD Fred Glass apologizes to Purdue, warns fans about behavior

          6:26 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Purdue center Matt Haarms described himself as public enemy No. 1 after being the subject of cascading boos and profane chants from the crowd at rival Indiana on Tuesday night.

          Haarms got the last laugh when his tiebreaking tip-in with 3.2 seconds left gave the No. 15 Boilermakers a 48-46 victory.

          A day later, though, the conduct of the IU student body was still a talking point, with Hoosiers athletic director Fred Glass apologizing to Purdue counterpart Mike Bobinski and emailing student season-ticket holders to warn them about their behavior.

          "The profane chants directed at a specific Purdue player were not part of your positive contributions," Glass wrote, according to the Indianapolis Star. "They were embarrassing and unacceptable and reflected poorly on you and Indiana University. Knock off the profane chants, and please help those around you do the same. You and Indiana University are better than that."

          Haarms became the crowd's punching bag when he landed on the ground after locking arms with De'Ron Davis late in the first half. After the refs assessed each player a foul, the 7-foot-3 Dutchman was jeered on every play he was involved in.

          So when Haarms drew his third foul with 13:36 left in the game and picked up a technical as he and Davis continued battling for the loose ball, the crowd again burst into taunts and chants.

          Former Hoosiers star Alan Henderson was among those critical of the fans' behavior:

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

