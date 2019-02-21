The Wildcats build a huge lead at halftime but have to close out the 66-58 victory without Reid Travis after he exited early with an injury. (1:59)

Kentucky said Wednesday that forward Reid Travis is expected to miss at least two weeks after spraining his right knee in Tuesday's 66-58 win over Missouri, which means he will miss the upcoming key SEC clash against Tennessee.

Coach John Calipari expressed his relief in a release that the injury "was more of a sprain than anything else because you just get worried about that stuff when you see someone go down."

"We are going to be very conservative with this so he may be out a couple weeks," Calipari said. "We hope he will be ready for around the conference tournament or maybe even a little bit before, but I'm happy for Reid that we're going to get him back."

Travis, a graduate transfer from Stanford, was scheduled to have an MRI on the knee Wednesday, but the Wildcats' departure from Columbia, Missouri, was delayed by bad weather.

Travis was injured when teammate Keldon Johnson fell into his leg midway through the second half of the No. 4 Wildcats win. Travis, who is averaging 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds, left the game and did not return.

The Wildcats (22-4, 11-2 SEC) host unranked Auburn Saturday and unranked Arkansas Tuesday. On Saturday, March 2 -- 10 days from now -- they'll be on the road for the crucial game against the No. 5 Vols. Travis played a key role in Kentucky's upset over the then top-ranked Volunteers in the teams' first meeting last week.