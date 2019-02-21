Zion Williamson hurts his knee less than a minute into the game and will not return against North Carolina. (0:45)

DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke freshman sensation Zion Williamson left the court and left the home crowd stunned only 36 seconds into the biggest game of the season, a visit from rival North Carolina on Wednesday night.

Williamson grabbed his right knee in pain after slipping awkwardly and falling when his left Nike basketball shoe fell apart as he planted hard while dribbling near the free throw line. The blue rubber sole ripped loose from the white shoe from the heel to the toes along the outside edge, with Williamson's foot coming all the way through the large gap.

He walked off with a slight limp but under his own power before heading back to the locker room with no shoes on his feet.

Former President Barack Obama, sitting along the baseline near the Duke bench, shouted out encouragement to Williamson as he left the court.

In the closing minutes of the first half, Duke officials announced that Williamson would not return to the game, describing the injury only as to his "knee."

Williamson was wearing the Nike PG 2.5, Thunder star Paul George's signature shoe from the fall, in a Duke exclusive colorway.

Duke is four years into a 12-year deal with Nike as the exclusive supplier of uniforms, shoes and apparel. The private school didn't disclose terms of the 2015 contract extension. Nike has had an exclusive deal with the university since 1992.

Messages to Nike were not immediately returned.

Duke struggled initially in Williamson's absence, falling behind UNC by double digits and rallying briefly before trailing 42-32 at intermission.

Williamson, the ACC's second-leading scorer at 22.4 points per game, has established himself as arguably the most exciting player in college basketball with his array of dunks and once-in-a-generation athleticism.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.