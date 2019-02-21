Shortly after the game started between No. 1 Duke and No. 8 North Carolina on Wednesday, Duke freshman Zion Williamson left the court after ripping through his left shoe when trying to reverse his dribble. The potential No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft, Williamson did not return to the game after Duke announced he had suffered an apparent knee injury.
A number of NBA players reacted to Williamson's injury on social media.
Hope young fella is ok! Literally blew thru his 👟. 🙏🏾— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 21, 2019
Instead of making a self serving shoe joke I hope @ZionW32 is ok.— Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) February 21, 2019
Again let's remember all the money that went into this game.... and these players get none of it.... and now Zion gets hurt... something has to change @NCAA— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 21, 2019
THIS FACTS💯 https://t.co/837ueqFteU— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 21, 2019
Come on over to puma 🤷🏾♂️— Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) February 21, 2019
Didn't know he was hurt 🙏🏾— Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) February 21, 2019
The 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, also shared his thoughts postgame.
Zion Williamson seems like an outstanding young man as well as an outstanding basketball player. Wishing him a speedy recovery.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 21, 2019