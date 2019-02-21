        <
          Obama, LeBron, NBA players react to Zion Williamson's injury

          play
          Zion in pain after shoe comes apart (0:43)

          Zion Williamson cuts so hard his shoe falls apart, which causes him to fall down and lose the ball for a UNC layup. (0:43)

          12:04 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Shortly after the game started between No. 1 Duke and No. 8 North Carolina on Wednesday, Duke freshman Zion Williamson left the court after ripping through his left shoe when trying to reverse his dribble. The potential No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft, Williamson did not return to the game after Duke announced he had suffered an apparent knee injury.

          A number of NBA players reacted to Williamson's injury on social media.

          The 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, also shared his thoughts postgame.

