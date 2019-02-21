Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim was driving a car that hit and killed a pedestrian on an interstate highway Wednesday night in Syracuse, New York, police said in a statement Thursday.

Jorge Jimenez, 51, was outside a car on Interstate 690; the vehicle was involved in an unrelated accident due to bad weather. Jimenez was a passenger in that car, which struck the guardrail and came to rest in the middle of the road. The occupants exited the vehicle and moved to the side of the road.

Boeheim's car attempted to avoid the vehicle in the road and struck Jimenez after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Police were then called to the scene.

Field sobriety and alcohol sensor tests were performed on Boeheim and the driver of the other vehicle and came back negative, police said in the statement. Police said speeds could not be determined, but Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick said Boeheim was traveling at the proper speed for the highway.

"It's just a terrible, unfortunate accident," Fitzpatrick told ESPN. "We don't yet know [exactly] what caused the initial accident. Coach Boeheim was not involved in that accident. The occupants of the vehicle, including the deceased, were wandering in the road."

Fitzpatrick said Boeheim, 74, was returning home from dinner with his wife and friends. He had guided the Orange to a 69-49 victory over No. 18 Louisville at the Carrier Dome a few hours earlier.

No traffic citations were issued, but the investigation is active and ongoing, according to police. Boeheim is cooperating with the investigation.