Texas' leading scorer, Kerwin Roach II, has been suspended indefinitely, the school announced Friday.

Roach was suspended for violating team rules, according to the university.

The senior guard is averaging 15 points and 3.1 assists per game.

This is Roach's second suspension this season and the third of his career. He was suspended for the season opener and the 2016-2017 season opener. Each instance was described as a violation of team rules. The school released no details Friday about the latest suspension.

The Longhorns are on the road Saturday against Oklahoma (12 p.m. ET, ESPNU).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.