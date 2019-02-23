Several members of the Ole Miss men's basketball program knelt during the national anthem before Saturday's game against Georgia.

The reason for their action was not immediately known, though the game was being played while two pro-Confederate groups marched toward the Oxford campus.

According to the Clarion-Ledger, the groups were protesting "Ole Miss' discontinuation of Colonel Reb as its mascot and other efforts the university has taken to distance itself from Confederate heritage."

Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis, who took the job in March, had said during his introductory news conference that his team would be one "that respects the flag and the national anthem." Davis had also emphasized standing for the national anthem in his previous position at Middle Tennessee State.