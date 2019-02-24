South Dakota State's Mike Daum becomes the 10th player in Division I history to reach 3,000 career points. (0:16)

South Dakota State's Mike Daum became just the 10th Division I men's college basketball player in history to reach 3,000 career points Saturday, and the second to reach the milestone this season.

Just one week after Campbell's Chris Clemons reached the historic milestone, Daum joined him in the 3,000 club.

This basket put Mike Daum in the 3,000 point club! pic.twitter.com/ubLgOXgCnG — JackrabbitBasketball (@GoJacksMBB) February 23, 2019

Daum, a senior, was only 19 points away from 3,000 in his career heading into Saturday's game against rival South Dakota at SDSU's Frost Arena in Brookings.

The 6-foot-9 power forward hit the mark with 1 minute, 2 seconds left to play in the second half, draining a floater in traffic that gave the Jackrabbits an 86-85 lead.

NCAA Division I All-Time Scoring Leaders 1. Pete Maravich 3,667 2. Freeman Williams 3,249 3. Lionel Simmons 3,217 4. Alphonso Ford 3,165 5. Doug McDermott 3,150 6. Chris Clemons 3,074 7. Harry Kelly 3,066 8. Keydren Clark 3,058 9. Hersey Hawkins 3,008 10. Mike Daum 3,000

South Dakota State went on to win 94-89, and Daum finished with 25 points and seven rebounds.

Both Daum and Clemons rank in the top 10 on the NCAA career scoring list. Daum now sits at 3,006 career points, just two behind Hersey Hawkins.

Clemons is up to 3,074 career points, passing Harry Kelly of Texas Southern, after scoring 41 in Campbell's victory Saturday over Longwood. He's now 76 points behind Doug McDermott for fifth all time.