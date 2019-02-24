Top international prospect Oumar Ballo has committed to Gonzaga, a source told ESPN.

A 6-foot-10 Malian center with a 7-6 wingspan, Ballo averaged 21 points and 17 rebounds at the FIBA Under-17 World Cup in Argentina last summer. He is only 16 but will enroll this summer as a 2019 recruit.

Ballo plays at the NBA Academy Latin America in Mexico City. He took part in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp at NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, last weekend as one of youngest participants.

Ballo came to the attention of NBA scouts and college coaches two years ago with a dominant performance at the FIBA U16 African Championship. He averaged 14 points and 13 rebounds in just 21 minutes per game despite having turned 15 just days before the tournament.