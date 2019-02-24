        <
        >

          Oumar Ballo, 16-year-old Malian center, commits to Gonzaga

          9:11 PM ET

          Top international prospect Oumar Ballo has committed to Gonzaga, a source told ESPN.

          A 6-foot-10 Malian center with a 7-6 wingspan, Ballo averaged 21 points and 17 rebounds at the FIBA Under-17 World Cup in Argentina last summer. He is only 16 but will enroll this summer as a 2019 recruit.

          Ballo plays at the NBA Academy Latin America in Mexico City. He took part in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp at NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, last weekend as one of youngest participants.

          Ballo came to the attention of NBA scouts and college coaches two years ago with a dominant performance at the FIBA U16 African Championship. He averaged 14 points and 13 rebounds in just 21 minutes per game despite having turned 15 just days before the tournament.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices