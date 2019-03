Predictions for all 32 NCAA basketball conference tournaments

Thirty-two NCAA Division I men's basketball conferences will crown champions over a nine-day stretch that begins with the Ohio Valley Conference final in Evansville, Indiana, on Saturday, March 9 (8 p.m. ET on ESPN2), and comes to an end with the Big Ten final in Chicago on Sunday, March 17.

Who will earn the automatic bid in each conference? ESPN.com's team of college basketball experts issued their picks below, with leagues listed in the order that tickets will be punched.

