Reports: Iowa's McCaffery curses out official

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery reportedly treated an official to a profanity-laced tirade following the No. 22 Hawkeyes' 90-70 loss to Ohio State in Columbus on Tuesday, a game in which he and his son, guard Connor McCaffery, both received technicals.

After the game, according to the Toledo Blade and Columbus Dispatch, Fran McCaffery screamed, "You cheating m-----f-----! You're a f---ing disgrace!" at official Steve McJunkins as he pursued him down a hallway in the arena.

Asked in his postgame news conference what he said to the official, McCaffery stopped the reporter and said, "I can't talk about that."

With 4:08 left in the game and the Hawkeyes trailing 78-67, Connor McCaffery was called for a foul on Ohio State's Keyshawn Woods. McCaffery and Woods, who had the ball, made contact, and McCaffery ended up on the ground. A couple of plays earlier, McCaffery had received an offensive foul call on the other end of the court.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery reacts to a call during the first half of the Hawkeyes' game against Ohio State on Tuesday. AP Photo/Paul Vernon

Connor McCaffery appeared to protest after the second call and was called for a technical, the first technical of his career.

Fran McCaffery, questioned about the technical on his son postgame, said he asked Connor what happened. "I can't ... I would love to, I can't," he told the reporter, shaking his head.

Less than a minute after his son was T'd up, Fran McCaffery was also called for a technical. It came after Iowa's Nicholas Baer made a layup, and the Hawkeyes cut the lead to 82-69. McCaffery was called as he appeared to step on the court to talk to an official.

It's not the first time issues with officials have been a family affair for the McCafferys. In February 2006, Fran McCaffery, then the coach at Siena, was ejected from a game for what he said was the first time in his career. His wife, Margaret, was then ejected later in the game after a tirade at officials.