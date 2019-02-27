        <
          Texas A&M guard TJ Starks to hospital for shoulder

          7:50 AM ET
          Texas A&M guard TJ Starks was taken to the hospital Tuesday with a shoulder injury suffered during the Aggies' loss to LSU.

          In the final minute of the first half, Starks hurt his right shoulder in a collision near the LSU basket. He was seen by trainers before being escorted to the locker room and did not return.

          "It's pretty serious," Texas A&M coach Andy Kennedy said. "They took him to the hospital, and I don't know if it's separated or not."

          Starks is averaging 12.3 points and 3.5 assists per game for Texas A&M, which fell to 12-15 (5-10 SEC) with the 66-55 loss to the No. 13 Tigers.

