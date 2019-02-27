Missouri's Smith set for surgery, out for season

Missouri has lost its second-leading scorer for the rest of the season, as guard Mark Smith is set to undergo ankle surgery, according to the team.

Smith initially injured the ankle in January against Arkansas and missed six games. He returned this month for losses to Ole Miss and Kentucky before being shut down for the season.

The sophomore was averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game and shooting 45 percent on 3-pointers for the 12-15 Tigers (3-12 SEC). Smith is set for surgery Monday.

Smith was playing his first season with Missouri after transferring from Illinois following the 2017-18 campaign and receiving a waiver to play immediately.