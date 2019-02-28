Forgetful Div. II team forced to wear host's unis

Indiana University of Pennsylvania entered the final week of the regular season ranked No. 2 in the most recent Division II poll. But the Crimson Hawks got it started on the wrong foot.

Or at least, in the wrong uniform.

IUP showed up for its game against Edinboro without uniforms.

A school spokesperson told ESPN that one of the team managers simply forgot to bring the uniforms, and the team didn't realize until it reached Edinboro's gym. As a result, Edinboro let the Crimson Hawks wear the Fighting Scots' old road uniforms.

Soooo we're having our own version of a uniform malfunction tonight and will be sporting Edinboro red uniforms.



So that's that. — IUP Men's Basketball (@IUP_MBB) February 28, 2019

Awkward. IUP forgot to bring their uniforms to tonight's game in Edinboro. So IUP (pictured) will be wearing Edinboro's old red unis. Edinboro will be in Edinboro white pic.twitter.com/J0RM2IORdz — TribuneSports (@Tribune_Sports) February 28, 2019

The Crimson Hawks had the last laugh, beating the hosts 87-59 to win the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division crown for the third straight season.