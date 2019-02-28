        <
          Forgetful Div. II team forced to wear host's unis

          10:24 PM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
          Indiana University of Pennsylvania entered the final week of the regular season ranked No. 2 in the most recent Division II poll. But the Crimson Hawks got it started on the wrong foot.

          Or at least, in the wrong uniform.

          IUP showed up for its game against Edinboro without uniforms.

          A school spokesperson told ESPN that one of the team managers simply forgot to bring the uniforms, and the team didn't realize until it reached Edinboro's gym. As a result, Edinboro let the Crimson Hawks wear the Fighting Scots' old road uniforms.

          The Crimson Hawks had the last laugh, beating the hosts 87-59 to win the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division crown for the third straight season.

