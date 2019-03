How to watch every conference tournament

Thirty-two conferences, 292 games in total. Here's how to watch them all.

Don't have ESPN? Learn how to get instant access today: ESPNInstantAccess.com

How do I stream the games? Some games will be available to stream on mobile devices using the ESPN App. To sign up for ESPN+, click here.

Navigate to each league:

America East | American | A-10 | ACC | Atlantic Sun | Big 12 | Big East | Big Sky | Big South | Big Ten | Big West | CAA | C-USA | Horizon | Ivy | MAAC | MAC | MEAC | MVC | MW | NEC | OVC | Pac-12 | Patriot | SEC | SoCon | Southland | SWAC | Summit | Sun Belt | WCC | WAC

American Athletic Conference

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

First round -- Thursday, March 14

Game 1: 8-seed vs. 9-seed (1 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Game 2: 5-seed vs. 12-seed (3 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Game 3: 7-seed vs. 10-seed (8 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Game 4: 6-seed vs. 11-seed (10 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 5: 1-seed vs. Game 1 winner (12 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Game 6: 4-seed vs. Game 2 winner (2 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Game 7: 2-seed vs. Game 3 winner (7 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Game 8: 3-seed vs. Game 4 winner (9 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16

Semifinal 1: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (3 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Semifinal 2: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (5 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Final -- Sunday, March 17

AAC championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (3:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Atlantic Coast Conference

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

First round -- Tuesday, March 12

Game 1: 12-seed vs. 13-seed (Noon ET on ESPN)

Game 2: 10-seed vs. 15-seed (2 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Game 3: 11-seed vs. 14-seed (7 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Second round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 4: 8-seed vs. 9-seed (Noon ET on ESPN)

Game 5: 5-seed vs. Game 1 winner (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Game 6: 7-seed vs. Game 2 winner (7 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Game 7: 6-seed vs. Game 3 winner (9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 8: 1-seed vs. Game 4 winner (12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Game 9: 4-seed vs. Game 5 winner (3 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Game 10: 2-seed vs. Game 6 winner (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Game 11: 3-seed vs. game 7 winner (9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Semifinal 1: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Semifinal 2: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner (9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Final -- Saturday, March 16

ACC championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

America East Conference

Campus sites, hosted by highest seeds in each round

Quarterfinals -- Saturday, March 9

Game 1: 8-seed at 1-seed (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 2: 7-seed at 2-seed (2 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 3: 6-seed at 3-seed (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 4: 5-seed at 4-seed (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Semifinals -- Tuesday, March 12

Semifinal 1: Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Semifinal 2: Second-lowest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Final -- Saturday, March 16 (highest remaining seed)

AEC championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (11 a.m. ET on ESPN2)

Atlantic 10 Conference

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

First round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: 12-seed vs. 13-seed (1 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 2: 11-seed vs. 14-seed (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Second round -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: 8-seed vs. 9-seed (Noon ET on NBC Sports Network)

Game 4: 5-seed vs. Game 1 winner (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network)

Game 5: 7-seed vs. 10-seed (6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network)

Game 6: 6-seed vs. Game 2 winner (8:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network)

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: 1-seed vs. Game 3 winner (Noon ET on NBC Sports Network)

Game 8: 4-seed vs. Game 4 winner (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network)

Game 9: 2-seed vs. Game 5 winner (6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network)

Game 10: 3-seed vs. Game 6 winner (8:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network)

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16

Semifinal 1: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (1 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

Semifinal 2: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

Final -- Sunday, March 17

A-10 championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (1 p.m. ET on CBS)

Atlantic Sun Conference

Campus Sites

Quarterfinals -- Monday, March 4

Game 1: 1-seed vs. 8-seed (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 2: 4-seed vs. 5-seed (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 3: 3-seed vs. 6-seed (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 4: 2-seed vs. 7-seed (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Semifinals -- Thursday, March 7

Semifinal 1: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Semifinal 2: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Final -- Sunday, March 10

ASUN championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (3 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Big East Conference

Madison Square Garden -- New York City

First round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: 8-seed vs. 9-seed (7 p.m. ET on FS1)

Game 2: 7-seed vs. 10-seed (9:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: 1-seed vs. Game 1 winner (Noon ET on FS1)

Game 4: 4-seed vs. 5-seed (2:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

Game 5: 2-seed vs. Game 2 winner (7 p.m. ET on FS1)

Game 6: 3-seed vs. 6-seed (9:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

Tournament Challenge 2019 Fill out your bracket for a chance to win $10,000 in Amazon.com gift cards and a trip for two (2) to the 2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational! Fill out your brackets

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Semifinal 1: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (6:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

Semifinal 2: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (9 p.m. ET on FS1)

Final -- Saturday, March 16

Big East championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX)

Big Sky Conference

CenturyLink Arena -- Boise, Idaho

First round -- Monday, March 11

Game 1: 8-seed vs. 9-seed (11:30 a.m. ET)

Game 2: 7-seed vs. 10-seed (Approx. 30 minutes after previous game ends)

Game 3: 6-seed vs. 11-seed (Approx. 30 minutes after previous game ends)

Quarterfinals --- Tuesday, March 12

Game 4: 1-seed vs. Game 1 winner (2 p.m. ET)

Game 5: 4-seed vs. 5-seed (4:30 p.m. ET)

Game 6: 2-seed vs. Game 2 winner (7:30 p.m. ET)

Game 7: 3-seed vs. Game 3 winner (10 p.m. ET)

Semifinals -- Wednesday, March 13

Semifinal 1: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner (7:30 p.m. ET)

Semifinal 2: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner (10 p.m. ET)

Final -- Friday, March 15

Big Sky championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (8 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Big South Conference

Campus sites

First round -- Tuesday, March 5

Game 1: 7-seed vs. 10-seed ( 7 p.m. ET on ESPN3)

Game 2: 6-seed vs. 11-seed (7 p.m. ET on ESPN3)

Game 3: 8-seed vs. 9-seed (7 p.m. ET on ESPN3)

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 7 (at No. 1-seed)

Game 4: 2-seed vs. Game 1 winner (12 p.m. ET on ESPN3)

Game 5: 3-seed vs. Game 2 winner (2 p.m. ET on ESPN3)

Game 6: 1-seed vs. Game 3 winner (6 p.m. ET on ESPN3)

Game 7: 4-seed vs. 5-seed (8 p.m. ET on ESPN3)

Semifinals -- Friday, March 8 (at No. 1-seed)

Semifinal 1: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Semifinal 2: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Final -- Sunday, March 10 (at highest remaining seed)

Big South championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (1 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Big 12 Conference

Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Kansas

First round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: 8-seed vs. 9-seed (7 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Game 2: 7-seed vs. 10-seed (9 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: 4-seed vs. 5-seed (12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 4: 1-seed vs. Game 1 winner (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 5: 2-seed vs. Game 2 winner (7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 6: 3-seed vs. 6-seed (9 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN2)

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Semifinal 1: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN2)

Semifinal 2: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (9 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN2)

Final -- Saturday, March 16

Big 12 championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (6 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Big Ten Conference

United Center -- Chicago

First round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: 12-seed vs. 13-seed (6:30 p.m. ET on BTN)

Game 2: 11-seed vs. 14-seed (9 p.m. ET on BTN)

Second round -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: 8-seed vs. 9-seed (12:30 p.m. ET on BTN)

Game 4: 5-seed vs. Game 1 winner (25 minutes after Game 3 on BTN)

Game 5: 7-seed vs. 10-seed (7 p.m. ET on BTN)

Game 6: 6-seed vs. Game 2 winner (25 minutes after Game 5 on BTN)

Third Round -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: 1-seed vs. Game 3 winner (12:30 p.m. ET on BTN)

Game 8: 4-seed vs. Game 4 winner (25 minutes after Game 7 on BTN)

Game 9: 2-seed vs. Game 5 winner (7 p.m. ET on BTN)

Game 10: 3-seed vs. Game 6 winner (25 minutes after Game 9 on BTN)

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16

Semifinal 1: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (1 p.m. ET on CBS)

Semifinal 2: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS)

Final -- Sunday, March 17

Big Ten championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS)

Big West Conference

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 1 (3 p.m. ET on ESPN3/WatchESPN)

Game 2 (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3/WatchESPN)

Game 3 (9 p.m. ET on ESPN3/WatchESPN)

Game 4 (11:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3/WatchESPN)

Semifinals -- Friday March 15

Semifinal 1 (9:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU/WatchESPN)

Semifinal 2 (11:59 p.m. ET on ESPNU/WatchESPN)

Final -- Saturday, March 16

Big West championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (11:59 p.m. ET on ESPN2/WatchESPN)

Colonial Athletic Association

North Charleston Coliseum -- North Charleston, South Carolina

First round -- Saturday, March 9

Game 1: 8-seed vs 9-seed (4 p.m. ET)

Game 2: 7-seed vs 10-seed (6:30 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinals -- Sunday, March 10

Game 3: 1-seed vs. Game 1 winner (12 p.m. ET)

Game 4: 3-seed vs. 5-seed (2:30 p.m. ET)

Game 5: 2-seed vs. Game 2 winner (6 p.m. ET)

Game 6: 3-seed vs. 6-seed (8:30 p.m. ET)

Semifinals -- Monday, March 11

Semifinal 1: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (6 p.m. ET)

Semifinal 2: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (8:30 p.m. ET)

Final -- Tuesday, March 12

CAA championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (7 p.m. ET)

Conference USA

Ford Center at The Star -- Frisco, Texas

First round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (3 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 5: TBD vs. TBD (6 p.m. ET)

Game 6: TBD vs. TBD (6:30 p.m. ET, available to stream on Facebook)

Game 7: TBD vs. TBD (8:30 p.m. ET)

Game 8: TBD vs. TBD (9 p.m. ET, available to stream on Facebook)

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Semifinal 1: TBD vs. TBD (12:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

Semifinal 2: TBD vs. TBD (3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

Final -- Saturday, March 16

C-USA championship game: TBD vs. TBD (7:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

Horizon League

Quarterfinals -- Tuesday, March 5, campus sites

Game 1: 1-seed vs. 8-seed at [1-seed] (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 2: 4-seed vs. 5-seed at [4-seed] (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Quarterfinals -- Wednesday, March 6, campus sites

Game 3: 3-seed at 6-seed at [3-seed] (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 4: 2-seed at 7-seed at [2-seed] (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Semifinals -- Monday, March 11 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Semifinal 1: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (7 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Semifinal 2: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (9:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Final -- Tuesday, March 12 at Little Caesars Arena

Horizon League championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN2)

Ivy League

Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16

Game 1: 1-seed vs. 4-seed (12:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Game 2: 2-seed vs. 3-seed (3 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Final -- Sunday, March 17

Ivy League championship game: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (12 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

MAAC

Times Union Center -- Albany, New York

First round -- Thursday, March 7

Game 1: 8-seed vs. 9-seed (5 p.m. ET on ESPN3)

Game 2: 7-seed vs. 10-seed (7 p.m. ET on ESPN3)

Game 3: 6-seed vs. 11-seed (9 p.m. ET on ESPN3)

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 8

Game 4: 1-seed vs. Game 1 winner (7 p.m. ET on ESPN3)

Game 5: 2-seed vs. Game 2 winner (9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3)

Quarterfinals -- Saturday, March 9

Game 6: 3-seed vs. Game 3 winner (7 p.m. ET on ESPN3)

Game 7: 4-seed vs 5-seed (9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3)

Semifinals -- Sunday, March 10

Semifinal 1: Game 4 winner vs. Game 7 winner (6 p.m. ET on ESPN3)

Semifinal 2: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Final -- Monday, March 11

MAAC championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (9 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

MAC

First round -- Monday, March 11 at Campus sites

Game 1: 8-seed vs. 9-seed (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 2: 5-seed vs. 12-seed (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 3: 7-seed vs. 10-seed (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 4: 6-seed vs. 11-seed (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14 at Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland

Game 5: 1-seed vs. Game 1 winner (Noon ET on ESPN+)

Game 6: 4-seed vs. Game 2 winner (30 min following Game 5 on ESPN+)

Game 7: 2-seed vs. Game 3 winner (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 8: 3-seed vs. Game 4 winner (30 min following Game 7 on ESPN+)

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15 at Quicken Loans Arena

Semifinal 1: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (6:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

Semifinal 2: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (Approx. 9 p.m. ET on FOX College Sports)

Final -- Saturday, March 16 at Quicken Loans Arena

MAC championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2/WatchESPN)

MEAC

Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Note: Men's and women's games ongoing

First round -- Monday, March 11

Game 1: 6-seed vs. 11-seed (6 p.m. ET)

First round -- Tuesday, March 12

Game 2 : 8-seed vs. 9-seed (6 p.m. ET)

Game 3: 7-seed vs. 10-seed (8:30 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinals -- Wednesday, March 13

Quarterfinal 1: 1-seed vs. Game 6 winner (6 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal 2: 2-seed vs. Game 7 winner (8 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Quarterfinal 3: 3-seed vs. Game 3 winner (6 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal 4: 4-seed vs. 5-seed (8 p.m. ET)

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Semifinal 1: Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner (6 p.m. ET)

Semifinal 2: Quarterfinal 2 winner vs. Quarterfinal 3 winner (8 p.m. ET)

Final -- Saturday, March 16

MEAC championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (1 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN3)

Missouri Valley Conference

Enterprise Center, St. Louis

First round -- Thursday, March 7

Game 1: 8-seed vs. 9-seed (7:05 p.m. ET on MVC TV Network)

Game 2: 7-seed vs. 10-seed (9:35 p.m. ET on MVC TV Network)

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 8

Game 3: 1-seed vs. Game 1 winner (1:05 p.m. ET on MVC TV Network)

Game 4: 4-seed vs. 5-seed (3:35 p.m. ET on MVC TV Network)

Game 5: 2-seed vs. Game 2 winner (7:05 p.m. ET on MVC TV Network)

Game 6: 3-seed vs. 6-seed (9:35 p.m. ET on MVC TV Network)

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 9

Semifinal 1: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (3:35 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

Semifinal 2: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (6:05 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

Final -- Sunday, March 10

Missouri Valley championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (2:05 p.m. ET on CBS)

Mountain West Conference

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

First round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: 8-seed vs. 9-seed (2 p.m. ET on Facebook (MWN on Stadium))

Game 2: 7-seed vs. 10-seed (4:30 p.m. ET on Facebook (MWN on Stadium))

Game 3: 6-seed vs. 11-seed (7 p.m. ET on Facebook (MWN on Stadium))

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 4: 1-seed vs. Game 1 winner (3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

Game 5: 4-seed vs. 5-seed (5:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

Game 6: 2-seed vs. Game 2 winner (9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

Game 7: 3-seed vs. Game 3 winner (11:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Semifinal 1: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner (9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

Semifinal 2: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner (11:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

Final -- Saturday, March 16

Mountain West championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (6 p.m. ET on CBS)

Northeast Conference

Campus sites, hosted by highest seeds

Quarterfinals -- Wednesday, March 6

Game 1: 8-seed at 1-seed (7 p.m. ET on NEC Front Row)

Game 2: 7-seed at 2-seed (7 p.m. ET on NEC Front Row)

Game 3: 6-seed at 3-seed (6 p.m. ET on NEC Front Row)

Game 4: 5-seed at 4-seed (7 p.m. ET on NEC Front Row)

Semifinals (teams reseeded for semifinals) -- Saturday, March 9

Semifinal 1: Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed (Noon or 2 p.m. ET on ESPN3/NEC Front Row)

Semifinal 2: Third-highest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed (Noon or 2 p.m. ET on ESPN3/NEC Front Row)

Final -- Tuesday, March 12

Northeast championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (7 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN3)

Ohio Valley Conference

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

First round -- Wednesday, March 6

Game 1: 5-seed vs. 8-seed (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 2: 6-seed vs. 7-seed (9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 7

Game 3: 4-seed vs. Game 1 winner (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 4: 3-seed vs. Game 2 winner (9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Semifinals -- Friday, March 8

Semifinal 1: 1-seed vs. Game 3 winner (8 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Semifinal 2: 2-seed vs. Game 4 winner (10 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Final -- Saturday, March 9

Ohio Valley championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (8 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Pac-12 Conference

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

First round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: 8-seed vs. 9-seed (3 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network)

Game 2: 5-seed vs. 12-seed (5:30 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network)

Game 3: 7-seed vs. 10-seed (9 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network)

Game 4: 6-seed vs. 11-seed (11:30 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network)

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 5: 1-seed vs. Game 1 winner (3 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network)

Game 6: 4-seed vs. Game 2 winner (5:30 p.m.. ET on Pac-12 Network)

Game 7: 2-seed vs. Game 3 winner (9 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network)

Game 8: 3-seed vs. Game 4 winner (11:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Semifinal 1: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (9 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network)

Semifinal 2: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (11:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Final -- Saturday, March 16

Pac-12 championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Patriot League

Campus Sites, hosted by highest seeds

First round -- Tuesday, March 5

Game 1: 8 seed vs. 9-seed (TBD on Patriot League Network)

Game 2: 7-seed vs. 10-seed (TBD on Patriot League Network)

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 7

Game 3: 1-seed vs. Game 1 winner (7 p.m. ET on Patriot League Network)

Game 4: 2-seed vs. Game 2 winner (7 p.m. ET on Patriot League Network)

Game 5: 4-seed vs. 5-seed (7 p.m. ET on Patriot League Network)

Game 6: 3-seed vs. 6-seed (7 p.m. ET on Patriot League Network)

Semifinals -- Sunday, March 10

Semifinal 1: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner (Noon or 2 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

Semifinal 2: Game 4 vs. Game 6 winner (Noon or 2 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

Final -- Wednesday, March 13

Patriot League championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (7:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network)

SEC

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

First round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: 12-seed vs. 13-seed (7 p.m. ET on SEC Network)

Game 2: 11-seed vs. 14-seed (TBD on SEC Network)

Second round -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: 8-seed vs. 9-seed (1 p.m. ET on SEC Network)

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. 5-seed (TBD on SEC Network)

Game 5: 7-seed vs. 10-seed (7 p.m. ET on SEC Network)

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. 6-seed (TBD on SEC Network)

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. 1-seed (1 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. 4-seed (TBD on ESPN)

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. 2-seed (7 p.m. ET on SEC Network)

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. 3-seed (TBD on SEC Network)

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16

Semifinal 1: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (1 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Semifinal 2: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner (TBD on ESPN)

Final -- Sunday, March 17

SEC championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (1 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Southern Conference

U.S. Cellular Center -- Asheville, North Carolina

First round -- March 8

Game 1: 8-seed vs. 9-seed (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 2: 7-seed vs. 10-seed (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Quarterfinals -- Saturday, March 9

Game 3: 1-seed vs. Game 1 winner (Noon ET on Nexstar/ESPN+)

Game 4: 4-seed vs. 5-seed (2:30 p.m. ET on Nexstar/ESPN+)

Game 5: 2-seed vs. Game 2 winner (6 p.m. ET on Nexstar/ESPN+)

Game 6: 3-seed vs. 6-seed (8:30 p.m. ET on Nexstar/ESPN+)

Semifinals -- Sunday, March 10

Semifinal 1: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (4 p.m. ET on Nexstar/ESPN+)

Semifinal 2: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (6:30 p.m. ET Nexstar/ESPN+)

Final -- Monday, March 11

Southern Conference championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (7 p.m.. ET on ESPN)

Southland Conference

Leonard E. Merrell Center -- Katy, Texas

First round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: 5-seed vs. 8-seed (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 2: 6-seed vs. 7-seed (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Second round -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: 4-seed vs. Game 1 winner (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 4: 3-seed vs. Game 2 winner (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Semifinal 1: 1-seed vs. Game 3 winner (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Semifinal 2: 2-seed vs. Game 4 winner (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Final -- Saturday, March 16

Southland championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Summit League

Denny Sanford Premier Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Quarterfinals -- Saturday, March 9

Game 1: 1-seed vs. 8-seed (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+/MidcoSN)

Game 2: 2-seed vs. 7-seed (9:30 p.m.ET on ESPN+/MidcoSN)

Quarterfinals -- Sunday, March 10

Game 3: 4-seed vs. 5-seed (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+/MidcoSN)

Game 4: 3-seed vs. 6-seed (9:30 p.m.ET on ESPN+/MidcoSN)

Semifinals -- Monday, March 11

Semifinal 1: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+/MidcoSN)

Semifinal 2: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner (9:30 p.m.ET on ESPN+/MidcoSN)

Final -- Tuesday, March 12

Summit League championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (9 p.m.ET on ESPN2)

Sun Belt Conference

First round -- Tuesday, March 12 at Campus Sites

Game 1: 8-seed vs. 9-seed (TBD on ESPN+)

Game 2: 7-seed vs. 10-seed (TBD on ESPN+)

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14 at Lakefront Arena, New Orleans

Game 3: 5-seed vs. Game 1 winner (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 4: 6-seed vs. Game 2 winner (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15 at Lakefront Arena, New Orleans

Game 5: 4-seed vs. Game 3 winner (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 6: 3-seed vs. Game 4 winner (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16 at Lakefront Arena, New Orleans

Semifinal 1: 1-seed vs. Game 5 winner (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Semifinal 2: 2-seed vs. Game 6 winner (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Final -- Sunday, March 17 at Lakefront Arena, New Orleans

Sun Belt championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (2 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

SWAC

Quarterfinals -- Tuesday, March 12 at Campus Sites

Game 1: TBD vs. TBD (TBD)

Game 2: TBD vs. TBD (TBD)

Game 3: TBD vs. TBD (TBD)

Game 4: TBD vs. TBD (TBD)

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15 at Bill Harris Arena, Birmingham, Alabama

Semifinal 1: TBD vs. TBD (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3)

Semifinal 2: TBD vs. TBD (9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3)

Final -- Saturday, March 16 at Bill Harris Arena

SWAC championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (6 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

WAC

Orleans Arena, Las Vegas

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 1: 1-seed vs. 8-seed (3 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 2: 4-seed vs. 5-seed (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 3: 2-seed vs. 7-seed (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 4: 3-seed vs. 6-seed (11:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Semifinal 1: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Semifinal 2: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (11:30 p.m.. ET on ESPN+)

Finals -- Saturday, March 16

WAC championship game: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner (10 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

West Coast Conference

Orleans Arena, Las Vegas

First round -- Thursday, March 7

Game 1: 8-seed vs. 9-seed (9 p.m. ET on TheW.tv)

Game 2: 7-seed vs. 10-seed (11 p.m. ET on TheW.tv)

Second round -- Friday, March 8

Game 3: 5-seed vs. Game 1 winner (9 p.m. ET on TheW.tv)

Game 4: 6-seed vs. Game 2 winner (11 p.m. ET on TheW.tv)

Quarterfinals -- Saturday, March 9

Game 5: 4-seed vs. Game 3 winner (10 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Game 6: 3-seed vs. Game 4 winner (Midnight ET on ESPN2)

Semifinals -- Monday, March 11

Semifinal 1: 1-seed vs. Game 5 winner (9 p.m. ET on ESPN or ESPN2/WatchESPN)

Semifinal 2: 2-seed vs. Game 6 winner (11:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2/WatchESPN)

Finals -- Tuesday, March 12