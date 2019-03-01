Funeral held for man accidentally hit by Boeheim

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Jorge Jimenez, the New York man who was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by Syracuse University's basketball coach, was remembered as a family man who loved life.

The funeral for the 51-year-old was held in Syracuse Thursday evening. Area businesses donated the funeral costs.

Police say Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim accidentally struck Jimenez on Feb. 20 while trying to avoid a disabled vehicle.

Yurisandy Jimenez Arrastre told Syracuse.com that her father loved to cook and joke with his grandchildren.

The Florida resident says she had a long phone call with her father on the night he died. They talked about her three children.

Jimenez lived in the United States for 20 years. He was a native of Cuba.

Boeheim and his wife have extended their "deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family."