        <
        >

          Funeral held for man accidentally hit by Boeheim

          12:02 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Jorge Jimenez, the New York man who was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by Syracuse University's basketball coach, was remembered as a family man who loved life.

          The funeral for the 51-year-old was held in Syracuse Thursday evening. Area businesses donated the funeral costs.

          Police say Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim accidentally struck Jimenez on Feb. 20 while trying to avoid a disabled vehicle.

          Yurisandy Jimenez Arrastre told Syracuse.com that her father loved to cook and joke with his grandchildren.

          The Florida resident says she had a long phone call with her father on the night he died. They talked about her three children.

          Jimenez lived in the United States for 20 years. He was a native of Cuba.

          Boeheim and his wife have extended their "deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices